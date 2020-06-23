Joe Charles McGrew, a man of God, passed away June 20, 2020, in Durant at the age of 89. Joe was born to Willie and Nadean McGrew on Nov. 14, 1930, in Caddo.

Joe proudly served in the United States Air Force and retired as an airplane mechanic at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City. Joe lived in Del City, Oklahoma, for 27 years before retiring home to Caddo. He loved anything to do with music. He loved to sing and play the piano and guitar. Joe was a member of the 1st Church of the Nazarene in Caddo.

Joe is survived by his wife, Lora Louise McGrew, of the home; sister Robbie Nicholson of Del City; nieces Charla McMichael of Caddo, and Susy Howell of Caddo; nephews: Tommy Nicholson of Edmond, Oklahoma and Kim Nicholson of Edmond.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Nadean McGrew; sisters Verna Mae Kitchens, Ida Sue Duncan, Betty Lou McGrew, Clifford Nell McGrew; and brother Billy Dean McGrew.

Visitation for Joe will be from 1-2 p.m. June 24, 2020 at the 1st Church of the Nazarene in Caddo. Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. June 24, 2020 at the 1st Church of the Nazarene in Caddo, with Rev. John Kinsey and Rev. Clifford Joines officiating. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery in Caddo, with Tommy Nicholson, Kim Nicholson, Waylon Stanley, Randy Joines, Donnie Joines and Patrick Joines serving as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers are Jerry Rowland, Roy O’Hern and Dan Ellis.

Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant; www.holmescoffeymurray.com.