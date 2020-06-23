Employees with the H-E-B in Alice were treated to a special graduation ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.

H-E-B partners decided to hold the ceremony as 15 of their employees were unable to have a traditional ceremony at their high school or college due to the coronavirus panademic.

"I think it was an awesome ceremony. Being that we weren’t able to have our own graduation. It really means a lot to me," said Sylvia Escobedo Rodriguez. "Not being able to walk the stage back in May was devastating...so them doing this for us is awesome and I’m glad that they did this. I really appreciate it."

Rodriguez has been working with H-E-B for a year and is a "non-traditional student" at Texas A&M University - Kingsville. She is a first generation college graduate and a mom of two young children.

Rodriguez and her co-workers dressed in their graduation attire and walked across the front of the store as their families watched. Graduates received a certificate, brownies, cupcakes and a goodie basket from the H-E-B partners.

Graduates were:

* Sylvia Escobedo Rodriguez graduated from Texas A&M University - Kingsville.

* Mark Daniel Galvan graduated from Texas A&M University - Kingsville.

* Anissa Adams graduated from Alice High School.

* Estevan Salinas graduated from Alice High School.

* Mariella Villarreal graduated from Alice High School.

* Maria Young graduated from Alice High School.

* Noah Flores graduated from Alice High School.

* John Sanchez graduated from Alice High School.

* Jeron Adams graduated from San Diego High School.

* Christopher Hernandez graduated from Alice High School.

* Kassandra Monsevias graduated from Coastal Bend College.

* De’Stini Henderson graduated from Texas A&M University - Kingsville.

* Alejandro Ramirez

* Jose Ramirez graduated from Alice High School.

Kati Stroman graduated from McMurry University.