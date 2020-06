Sidewalk Showcase in Ballinger - The Ballinger Sidewalk Showcase is slated for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 27. Vendors from throughout the area will be on hand selling everything from jewelry, to handcrafted items, gifts, food, home decor and much more.

Vendor space is free.

For more information, call Carolyn at Curiosities at 325-365-5470 or 325-718-9996 to reserve a space.

Sponsored by Ballinger Merchants Association & Ballinger Area Chamber of Commerce.