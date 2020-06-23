First thing on Tuesday morning Jim Wells County officials received confirmation of 12 additional coronavirus (COVID-19) cases increasing the total reported cases to nearly 50.

New cases are:

* Case #35: Male in his 20’s

* Case #36: Male in his 60’s

* Case #37: Female in her 20’s

* Case #38: Male in his 50’s

* Case #39: Male in his 50’s

* Case #40: Male in his 10’s

* Case #41: Male in his 10’s

* Case #42: Male in his 20’s

* Case #43: Male in his 20’s

* Case #44: Female in her 20’s

* Case #45: Female in her 50’s

* Case #46: Male in his 20’s

The patients are currently isolated. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is supporting JWC in identifying any close contacts of the patient so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms.

In JWC, there are 34 active cases and 12 recovered cases, according to official sources.

The public can find up-to-date coronavirus information and what to do if you're sick, testing information at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus.

County officials and medical professionals remind everyone to continue to follow CDC guidelines such as washing hands, wearing face masks and social distancing. They also recommend anyone who has traveled to hot spots like Galveston, Houston and San Antonio to self-quarantine themselves for up to 14 days.