America was founded as a nation of ideals, where people of different backgrounds, cultures, religions, and viewpoints can share mutual freedom and equality. Every year on July 4th, we come together to celebrate this special character of the USA, and show the rest of the world why we are proud to be American. You can also play a part in keeping these ideals alive by hosting an international high school exchange student for the upcoming academic year and help them learn more of our American culture!

ASSE International Student Exchange Programs (ASSE), in cooperation with your community high school, is looking for local families to host boys and girls ages 15–18 for the next academic year. Students from all over the world – places like Germany, Spain, Italy, Taiwan, and Ukraine, to name a few have already received scholarships to study in the USA; all they need now is you!

These students dream of experiencing what America stands for, as they live with an American host family and attend an American high school for 10 months. Our goal is to make each and every one of those dreams come true. Show your pride this 4th of July by sharing your country, family, and culture with an exchange student. During this temporary period of social distancing, more than ever we need to look forward to and celebrate opportunities to bring humanity back together. By generously opening your home to a young person from overseas, you can help us continue our global commitment to increasing international peace and understanding.

ASSE students have pocket money for personal expenses, along with health, accident, and liability insurance. ASSE students are selected for participation based on academics and good citizenship. Host families can choose their students from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries, and personal interests.

To become a host family, or to find out how to become involved with ASSE in your community, please call Denise Winston at 1-936-714-7308 or go to www.host.asse.com to begin your host family application. There are many students to choose from, so begin the process of welcoming your new son or daughter into your family today.