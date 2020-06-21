The nation’s first Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910, in the state of Washington.

While we don’t need a specific day to celebrate fathers across the nation, this one day makes fathers extra special.

However, it was not until 1972–58 years after President Woodrow Wilson made Mother’s Day official–that the day honoring fathers became a nationwide holiday in the United States. Father’s Day 2020 occurs on Sunday, June 2.

Our fathers go above and beyond to make sure that their family is provided for and that their children have everything that they want. He is the head of the household and the role model for his children.

As children we make gifts for our fathers in school, then we start buying gifts that reflect their hobbies and interests all to express our appreciation for his sacrifices.

Don’t forget to tell your father and your father figure how much they mean to you this Sunday.