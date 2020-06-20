Authorities closed Cypress Creek, Pace Bend, Mansfield Dam and Arkansas Bend parks in western Travis County on Saturday as they became overcrowded with weekend visitors, exceeding limits set up to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Just after 10:20 a.m. Travis County Parks announced that Cypress Creek Park, which sits along the north shore of Lake Travis, was already being closed for the rest of the day after receiving too many visitors to maintain safe social distancing.

Officials said the park would reopen Sunday, again with limited capacity.

Then around 11:50 a.m., parks officials announced that Pace Bend Park, on the south shore of Lake Travis north of Briarcliff, also "reached capacity and will not allow entry of additional visitors for the rest of today."

That park, too, would reopen Sunday with limited capacity.

About 90 minutes later, Travis County Parks announced a similar closure at Mansfield Dam Park, which is closer to Austin at the downstream end of Lake Travis.Within an hour, authorities closed Arkansas Bend Park on the north shore of Lake Travis. Both saw swelling numbers of park visitors, and closed for the day to reopen Sunday.

