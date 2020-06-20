Members of the Amarillo community continued the Juneteenth celebration into the weekend Saturday morning with a parade through the North Heights Neighborhood.

Hundreds of individuals lined up the streets to watch the parade, consisting of many walking participants including community leaders and other public figures, as well as classic cars of all kinds down Hughes Street to Bones Hooks Park for a lunch and celebration program. The event’s festivities ended in the evening at the park, where The Walls Group, a gospel music act, performed a free concert for the community.

The event celebrated Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the date of June 19, 1865, where Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger informed residents of Galveston that President Abraham Lincoln had freed the slaves two and a half years earlier through the signing of the proclamation.

Keith Grays, one of the organizers of the event, said he was very encouraged by the turnout.

"It’s love. We love one another out here. People who are focused on being united," he said. "This is the original Juneteenth celebration. We have been here for over 40 something years and people are coming back to teach their kids."

As well as the educational part of it, this event centered around the importance of participants’ economic impact on the community and the city.

"We just have to know the impact we have on the local economy," he said. "Our kids are learning that. We have local vendors in our neighborhood, our food trucks. We want people to come out here and learn that these guys, they support the community. This was all for fun and for free."

Tasha Sims, the founder of Gotcha Girls, a mentor organization which stands for girls of truth, Christ, honor and acceptance, said it was important for her, as well as the girls in the organization, to be a part of the parade because they are part of the community.

Sims said events like this expose her students to Black history and the importance of their culture.

"They need to be aware of their history. We need to be aware of our culture, what’s led us up to this," she said. "A lot of people have fought and bled for our rights, and we still have a little bit further to go. The girls need to know that they are worth something, (that) they are of some worth … It means a lot to our community to have the chance to come and celebrate the independence for Black people in America."

Representatives from the city of Amarillo, the Amarillo Police Department and the Amarillo Fire Department were also present during Saturday’s event. Amarillo Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld said it was heartwarming to see the crowd during the parade.

"Diversity makes our community so rich. I think this is an event that shows that. It’s not about negativity. It’s about positivity. I just love it," he said. "You see kids out here playing, vendors out here with their stuff, having people bringing out all their favorite cars. It’s what a parade should be. It’s what a celebration day should be."

Grays said the diverse turnout for Saturday’s event gives him hope for the future.

"It gives meaning to emancipation proclamation," Grays said. "America was also enslaved to thinking that we would always be separate but equal. We were never equal; we were just separate. Today, to have all of this, people from every walk of life, to come to know that we are not a divided states of America, we are a United States of America. We are Amarillo, Texas, and this deal is going to grow."