A-J Media

Eighteen seniors received their diplomas June 13 from All Saints Episcopal School in an outdoor commencement at 4ORE! Golf, according to a news release from the school.

The seniors were recognized on the driving range as they picked up their diplomas. Family members were seated in individual tee boxes on the club’s top level. Faculty and other guests were seated in tee boxes on the lower level. To follow social distancing requirements, each senior was given eight tickets for guests.

Chosen to speak by the graduating class, All Saints High School football coach and AP government teacher Kyle Simons presented the commencement address. Seniors Ella Elizabeth Moran and Stephanie Hasselkus also spoke.

Senior awards were presented before the graduates received their diplomas.

The Senior Proven Patriots awards went to Ellyn Caroline Brashear, Gage Westbrook Clary and Abby Wade Schlehuber. The Man of Character award went to Anthony Rocco Paone and the Woman of Character award went to class salutatorian Ella Elizabeth Moran.

Samuel Foster Aycock, with a cumulative GPA of 4.8939, is the class valedictorian, while Moran, with a cumulative GPA of 4.8615, is the salutatorian.

Aycock is the son of Dr. Richard and Mrs. Emily Aycock. He enrolled in All Saints two years ago as a junior when his family moved from Shreveport, Louisiana.

He is the first All Saints graduate to be accepted into two military academies. Aycock received nominations from the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis and the United States Military Academy at West Point. He will attend West Point and major in chemical engineering.

While at All Saints, Aycock received the Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award and third place in the Phi Beta Kappa High School Academic Achievement Award. He is vice president of All Saints’ Sherry Fewin Chapter of the National Honor Society. He competes on the cross country and track teams and received an All-State award for cross country. Aycock also competed in numerous academic events at the TAPPS state academic competitions.

Moran is the daughter of Brad and Carla Moran. She began her All Saints career as a 3-year-old preschool student. Moran will attend The University of Texas as a member of the McCombs School of Business and Canfield Business Honors Program.

While in high school, Moran served as president of the National Honor Society and captain of the varsity tennis team as well as chairman of the school’s Committee for Community Service. She also served on the Student Council, Debate team, band, and varsity cross country.

Moran also received the U.S. President’s Volunteer Service Award, the AP Scholar Award, the Phi Beta Kappa High School Academic Excellence Award - Cum Laude, and the Headmaster’s Honor Roll. She is a TAPPS 2A State tennis champion as well as receiving first place in the statewide geospatial mapping competition.

The class earned a total of $3.4 million in merit scholarships and acceptance into 38 universities, according to the news release.

The All Saints Class of 2020 includes: Samuel Aycock, Ellyn Brashear, Gage Clary, Jackson Drake, Austin Farnsworth, Stephanie Hasselkus, Elise Headrick, Jackson Janes, Kate King, Laken Koepp, Hayley Latta, Garrett Matthews, Ella Moran, Aria Mortensen, Anthony Paone, Abby Schlehuber, Mattie Thwaits and Ryan Tucker.