Today
Storytime with Miss Joyce - 10 a.m. (Fridays, through July 31), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary
June 22
Science Tellers Show - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary
June 23
Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/
June 24
Breakin’ Free with Mickenze - 10 a.m. (Wednesdays, through July 31, for grades 1-4), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)
Virtual story time - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary
Paper Circuits - 2 p.m. (Wednesdays, though July 31, for grades 5-8), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)
June 26
Storytime with Miss Joyce - 10 a.m. (Fridays, through July 31), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary
June 28
Coffee with Cops - 8 a.m., Rocks Heart of Restoration, 130 N. Waco St., Van Alstyne
June 29
Friendship Bracelet-making class - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary
June 30
Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/
July 1
Breakin’ Free with Mickenze - 10 a.m. (Wednesdays, through July 31, for grades 1-4), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)
Virtual story time - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary
Paper Circuits - 2 p.m. (Wednesdays, though July 31, for grades 5-8), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)
July 3
Storytime with Miss Joyce - 10 a.m. (Fridays, through July 31), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary
July 4
"Celebrate Freedom" - 6 p.m., Van Alstyne High School parking lot, 1722 N. Waco St.; vanalstynechamber.org
July 6
Lego Building - 10:30 a.m. (craft kit available for advance pick up at library), Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary
Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce Board meeting - 6-7 p.m., Van Alstyne City Hall; 152 N. Main Drive; vanalstynechamber.org
July 7
Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/
July 8
Breakin’ Free with Mickenze - 10 a.m. (Wednesdays, through July 31, for grades 1-4), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)
Virtual story time - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary
Paper Circuits - 2 p.m. (Wednesdays, though July 31, for grades 5-8), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)
July 10
Storytime with Miss Joyce - 10 a.m. (Fridays, through July 31), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary
July 11
ACT Prep Course - 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (offered by Van Alstyne High School, must register by June 25), $50; docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeRLj_aXZP7jSyktEYPAJBNTVdtiT_iJEwB564i5k7pht3Ltw/viewform?fbclid=IwAR1CWkco3YuhMSnUdHjTKswlYGP2BzPyuSnZAoLEQ8agbfVJmW3GfVTEBP8
July 13
Magic Wand tutorial - 10:30 a..m. (craft kit available for advance pick up at library), Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary
July 14
Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/
Van Alstyne City Council meeting - 6:30 p.m.(second Tuesday monthly), Van Alstyne City Hall, 152 N Main Drive; cityofvanalstyne.us
July 15
Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce Networking Breakfast - 8 -9 a.m. (open to Chamber members and their guests), Van Alstyne City Hall, 152 N Main Drive; vanalstynechamber.org
Breakin’ Free with Mickenze - 10 a.m. (Wednesdays, through July 31, for grades 1-4), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)
Virtual story time - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary
Paper Circuits - 2 p.m. (Wednesdays, though July 31, for grades 5-8), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)
July 17
Storytime with Miss Joyce - 10 a.m. (Fridays, through July 31), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary
July 20
Creative Movement - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary
July 21
Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/
Howe City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (third Tuesday monthly), Howe Community Center, 700 W. Haning St.; cityofhowe.org/council
July 22
Breakin’ Free with Mickenze - 10 a.m. (Wednesdays, through July 31, for grades 1-4), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)
Virtual story time - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary
Paper Circuits - 2 p.m. (Wednesdays, though July 31, for grades 5-8), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)
July 24
Storytime with Miss Joyce - 10 a.m. (Fridays, through July 31), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary
July 27
Creature Teacher Virtual Show - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary
July 28
Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/
July 29
Breakin’ Free with Mickenze - 10 a.m. (for grades 1-4), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)
Virtual story time - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary
Paper Circuits - 2 p.m. (for grades 5-8), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)
July 31
Storytime with Miss Joyce - 10 a.m., Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary
Aug. 4
Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/
