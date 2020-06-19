The Round Rock school district adopted a $450.7 million budget Thursday night after several hours of contentious debate around funding for mental health services and the development of a police department.

At its regular meeting, the board of trustees voted 3-2 with two abstentions to approve the 2020-21 budget as presented by the district, despite concerns that it lacked funding for increased mental health and social services.

More than a dozen community members addressed the board and asked them to redirect some or all of the $1.7 million allocated to developing a police force to student support services, such as hiring additional social workers.

Others, including the new leadership of the district’s Equity Task Force, asked the district to pause the creation of the police department entirely.

"We are talking out both sides of our mouth to say we prioritize equity and then to do something that deliberately harms children," said Tiffanie Harrison, a co-chair of the task force and a Round Rock High teacher.

The board did not discuss adjusting the $1.7 million allocated to the development of the police force.

While every board member agreed the budget should provide more funding for mental health, the debate centered around whether they should approve the budget as it stood and later approve increased funding, or if they should reallocate money from the fund balance prior to voting.

Superintendent Steve Flores and Chief Financial Officer Kenneth Adix told the board the new budget includes hiring five new social workers, one per learning community. They said the district is working on a more robust mental health program, which will have to be presented to the board as a budget amendment.

"I feel like all this work has been done, but we don’t hear anything and there is no discussion on it until literally the day we vote on the budget," said board President Amy Weir. "You want us to vote on the budget right now with all of these unknowns."

Flores said the board could have asked the staff about mental health services prior to the vote and pointed out that earlier in the budget debate the board was hesitant to spend more money given the economic decline caused by the coronavirus pandemic that is likely to be felt by school districts for several years.

Trustee Steve Math said budgeting for mental health and equity resources would signal to the community that they are serious priorities for the board.

"I think it is much more powerful when it is specifically sticking its head out of the budget as something that is important for us," Math said.

The board considered postponing the vote, but the board is obligated to pass the vote within a certain time frame and was unable to reschedule.

Math proposed adding $1 million to the budget to be split between mental health services and equity and diversity initiatives.

"I don’t know if that is the right number, but I know it is better than zero," Math said.

Trustee Mason Moses argued that the board should not add money to the budget with no plan for how the district would use it. He said he was in favor of letting the district come back with an amendment for a mental health plan later.

Math’s amendment failed without a second.

Moses made a proposal to pass the budget and include a direction that Flores bring back a detailed plan to increase mental health and social work services.

The item passed with trustees Chad Chadwell, Niki Gonzales and Moses voting to approve it. Trustees Weir and Cory Vessa voted to oppose the budget. Math abstained as he said he felt uncomfortable voting on an item around 1 a.m. after more than seven hours of meeting. Trustee Amber Feller initially voted to approve the budget but changed her vote to abstain as she has a conflict of interest with one of the budget lines.