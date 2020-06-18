Austin fire officials said the blaze that broke out at a downtown law office early Thursday was caused by improperly discarded smoking material.

The total estimate for damages was about $200,000, officials said Thursday.

Firefighters responded around 4:30 a.m. to a home that was converted into a law office in the 1600 block of Nueces Street, which is northwest of the intersection of Lavaca and 15th streets.

The fire was under control by around 4:50 a.m., fire officials said.

The fire appeared to have started in a crawl space under the office where a homeless camp exists, officials had said. No one was injured in the blaze.

1607 Nueces final, cause improperly discarded smoking material under the building. $150k structure, $50k content damage.

— Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) June 18, 2020

Fire crews will remain onscene at 1607 Nueces for the next few hours to monitor hot spots as Investigators look at cause determination. Fire appears to have started in large crawl space underneath office where a homeless camp exists. pic.twitter.com/RwCGLYxFSx

— Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) June 18, 2020

1607 Nueces, fires appears to have originated in crawl space under home that was converted to a law office. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/VVyNulmz2k

— Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) June 18, 2020