Conflicting stories leads to arrest

A routine traffic stop on the 200 block of South Wright Street led to the arrest of Herminio Castillo and the seizure of marijuana. On Wednesday, Officer Herman Arellano conducted the traffic stop and made contact with Castillo and his passenger. During the roadside interview, Castillo and his passenger gave conflicting stories about their whereabouts before the stop and where they were headed. Castillo told the officer he had a small bag of marijuana in the vehicle. Castillo was place under arrest and taken to the Jim Wells County jail. He was charged with possession of marijuana.

Impersonating an officer

Police were called shortly after midnight on Tuesday in reference to a man chasing two female juveniles. Police arrived at a business on the 600 block of South Highway 281 and made contact with the juveniles. The girls told Officer Manuel Garcia IV that a man, later identified as Luis Villarreal, was chasing them while screaming that he was a cop and threatening to harm them. The girls made it to the store and the clerk called police. Villarreal was seen down the street and was detained. He told the officer that he was sleeping behind a business and saw the girls. He chased them because they "were up to no good." Villarreal was transported to the JWC jail. He was charged with impersonating a public servant and for terroristic threats.

Source: Alice police reports