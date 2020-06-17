FALFURRIAS– On Monday, June 15, agents assigned to the Falfurrias station seized over $110,000 at the checkpoint.

Falfurrias agents working at the checkpoint referred a Dodge pickup for secondary inspection following a K-9 alert. At secondary, an inspection of the vehicle led to the discovery of several black taped packages in a compartment. Agents arrested the driver and escorted him to the station for processing. A further inspection revealed over $110,000 in currency inside the bundles.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.

Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation. The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.