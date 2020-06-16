SAN DIEGO - Mary Ellis Salinas was recently sentenced to 10 years in a Texas prison for the murder of her twin brother, Mark Salinas, in 2016.

Salinas was arrested after an investigation by law enforcement where she confessed that she killed her twin Mark in September 2016. The incident happened at the family ranch on County Road 321 off Farm-to-Market 3196, La Rosita, just west of San Diego.

Originally, Salinas told investigators she went to check on the property and found her brother face down on the ground unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Salinas received a plea deal that was accepted and approved by the 229th Judicial District Judge Baldemar Garza.