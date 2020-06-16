SAN DIEGO - Abel Cantu Jr. will serve 15 years in a Texas prison for the 2019 murder of his wife. Cantu accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced on May 22.

On Jan. 4, 2019, police were called to Cantu’s home on the 100 block of East Luby. Jessica’s body was discovered by her son. Her throat had been slashed.

Jessica was 36 at the time of her death and a mother of five.

Abel Cantu fled the murder scene. He was located on County Road 130 off of Business Highway 281 in Jim Wells County with a self-inflicted knife wound to his throat.

Abel had been arrested on Dec. 16, 2018 by the San Diego police for aggravated kidnapping, unlawful restraint, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony. He was released from the Duval County jail on Dec. 21, 2018.