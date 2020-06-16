Burglary at local business

Martin Garcia-Benitez was arrested in connection with a burglary that occurred at a business on the 700 block of East Main Street Tuesday morning. Police were called to the business and made contact with the owner who stated she received an alert on her phone about a break-in at her business. Police reviewed surveillance video and observed Garcia-Benitez kicking the window and taking several items. Garcia-Benitez was later discovered down the street with the stolen property. He was taken to the Jim Wells County jail.

Man leads police on chase, runs on foot

Officer Manuel Garcia IV attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Monday morning at the intersection of Park Street and Dewey Avenue. The driver, later identified as Javier Sanchez, disregarded the officer's lights and sirens as he went through town. Sanchez did not stop until he got to a residence on Beckman Avenue, disregarding all stop signs during the chase.

When Sanchez got out of the vehicle the officer attempted to arrest him. Sanchez ran until Garcia and other officers apprehended him. Sanchez was arrested and taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with fleeing from a police officer, evading arrest and for resisting arrest.

Cocaine discovered in traffic stop

A routine traffic stop on Saturday for disregarding a stop sign led to the discovery of cocaine. The traffic stop occurred at the intersection of South Reynolds and Old Kingsville Road. Officer Homero Mendoza made contact with the driver, Ismael Martinez Jr., and detected an odor of marijuana. There were two passengers with Martinez. The owner of the vehicle gave the officer consent to search the vehicle where the officer found the cocaine and empty several baggies. Martinez took ownership of the drugs and was transported to the JWC jail.

Man arrested for making terroristic threats

Arturo Ruiz was arrested on Sunday, June 7. Police made contact with Ruiz's ex-girlfriend who stated she had been assaulted by Ruiz the day before, but he began to text her as soon as he was released from jail. The victim showed police the text message that said he would kill her if she didn't answer his phone calls. Ruiz was rearrested and transported back to the JWC jail. He was charged for terrorist threats.

Source: Alice police reports