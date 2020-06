The 2020 Miss Alice Texas Beauty Pageant was rescheduled due to Covid-19 and, unfortunately, it will not be a public event this year, according to pageant officials.

There are eight contestants total. Contestants are:

Bryanna Contreras

Karina Vela

Jacqueline Perez-Saenz

Heather Jo Benavides

Aaliyah Villegas

Alyssa Rivera

Alexandria Benavides

Miranda Brooke Garcia

The 2020 Royalty will be announced on Sunday, June 28th via the Miss Alice Texas Beauty Pageant Facebook page.