The Lubbock Police Department’s annual report detailing traffic stops shows black drivers are stopped, searched and arrested at higher rates than white and Hispanic drivers.

Information gathered by LPD showed 12.3% of the 40,802 traffic stops in 2019 were of a black driver. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates Lubbock’s population is 7.7% black.

Every year for the past five years, the percentage of traffic stops in Lubbock that involved a black driver was between 10.5% and 12.5%.

In 2019, white drivers made up 49.9% of traffic stops, Hispanic drivers made up 36.5% of traffic stops and Asian drivers made up 1.2% of traffic stops. Lubbock’s population is estimated to be 52.8% white, 35% Hispanic and 2.4% Asian.

Of those traffic stops, a search was conducted 9% of the time when the driver of the vehicle was black. A search was conducted 6.3% of the time when the driver was Hispanic and 2.41% of the time when the driver was white.

LPD searched nearly as many vehicles driven by black drivers as white drivers in 2019, despite there being four times more white residents involved in traffic stops, and five times more white residents as a whole in Lubbock.

About 31% of the searches on black drivers were consented to, which is lower than the 37% with Hispanic drivers and 42% with white drivers.

Contraband was discovered in 33% of the searches conducted with black drivers, compared to 41% of the time with white drivers and 38.5% of the time with Hispanic drivers.

In 2019, 5.4% of traffic stops involving a black driver resulted in an arrest, which is nearly double the 2.8% average. In traffic stops involving white drivers, 1.44% resulted in an arrest.

"It’s an issue, everybody kind of knows it’s an issue," said Danielle East. "There’s always a fear for people in the colored community of being stopped by the police. It’s just something you’re tough, you have to just be so careful, it’s definitely a fear."

East is one of the organizers of Lubbock Citizens Against Police Brutality, who’ve been protesting near the Tim Cole Memorial pretty regularly since the killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. East moved to Lubbock last year, and she says she’s gotten to know a large part of the community working to bring these issues to the forefront.

The Lubbock Police Department publishes a report featuring data collection regarding motor vehicle stops every year, and Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell says the report is looked at rigorously. Mitchell began his tenure as Lubbock’s police chief in November 2019, and he said he looked over the report in January when it was completed.

In 2018, 9.2% of traffic stops involving a black driver resulted in a search, compared to 5.7% with Hispanic drivers and 2.3% with white drivers. And 6.6% of traffic stops with a black driver in 2018 resulted in an arrest, compared to 4.6% with a Hispanic driver and 1.5% with a white driver.

Again, when a search was conducted in 2018, contraband was discovered more often with a white driver than a black driver.

Every year for the past five years, black drivers had a higher percentage of traffic stops resulting in a search and resulting in an arrest.

The motor vehicle reports provided by LPD also indicate if the officer knew the race of the driver prior to the traffic stop. According to the data, in 2019, LPD officers knew the driver’s race 4% of the time in the traffic stops involving a black driver. Officers knew the driver’s race 2.9% of the time in traffic stops involving Hispanic drivers and 2.7% of the time in traffic stops involving white drivers.

LPD’s annual data collection regarding motor vehicle stops shows a significant increase in traffic stops in 2018 — the number of traffic stops increased from about 23,500 in 2017 to about 51,172 in 2018.

Mitchell said this was because of the Sandra Bland Act, which required police officers to document all stops, even ones when a ticket isn’t issued.The law signed in 2017 also required all police officers in the state to take training to keep traffic stops from escalating.

Also in 2017, the Lubbock Police Department introduced its Mustang Traffic Enforcement Unit, the three-car patrol unit focused on traffic laws.

Lubbock’s police chief has been out in the community, has made himself available to the media, and has been publicly discussing the reflecting happening inside police departments nationally as a result of the public protests following the death of George Floyd.

Mitchell took part in the silent protest on June 1 when citizens walked from the police station to Citizens Tower, where Pastor Bill Stubblefield read the names of 74 unarmed black men that have been killed by police across the country since 2012.

"What we see happening in American policing today, in the wake of the death of George Floyd, is groundbreaking," Mitchell said on Friday morning during the groundbreaking ceremony for Lubbock’s third police substation. "We are charting new territory in American policing. Those of us in law enforcement need to stop and listen to what is being communicated to us by the people we are sworn to protect."

Mitchell says there needs to be better relationships between police and the community, and he envisions the substations and community policing to make those relationships stronger.

Police will continue policing, and Mitchell said there’s a stronger police presence in areas with higher crime and areas they’re more often deployed to.

"When I look at these numbers, what I try to evaluate is, one, where are we putting our resources, and why are we putting our resources where we are," Mitchell said. "We try to put our resources where crime is occurring, and unfortunately the crime is occurring in some of our minority communities."

He said that will continue.

Of the 283 arrests of black individuals during a traffic stop, 157 were a warrant arrest and 126 were on-view arrests.

Mitchell said when he looks at the numbers, he doesn't see a clear picture that LPD is racially profiling or targeting black drivers more often. He said these traffic stops could be a speeding ticket in the early afternoon or a suspicious activity at three in the morning, he’d just need more details.

"It’s important for our public to know that we are collecting the data, I’m analyzing the data and I’m asking the difficult questions in regards to, ’hey, are we being fair and equitable in regards to how we stop, how we talk to people and how we treat people?’ We’re paying attention to this," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said he did inquire about why black drivers were being arrested more.

"It’ll be interesting to see where we are next year, in comparison, and if there’s additional training that needs to be had," Mitchell said. "I will institute that."

Councilwoman Shelia Patterson Harris, who represents East and Southeast Lubbock, said there’s been issues with the community and policing in the past, but now she believes the police department is in a better place. She said the previous Chief Greg Stevens moved LPD forward, and Mitchell is continuing that.

"I believe Mitchell is leading this department in the right direction, I believe that with all my heart," Patterson Harris said. "We need to let him do his job. I believe the staff he has are trusting him. We have a new recruit and one of them looks like me, and as long as that continues to happen, that stuff is what’s powerful to me."

Sandra Chatham works at HOME Ministries, a non-profit agency located in the Parkway and Cherry Point neighborhood serving East Lubbock. HOME Ministries is located at the corner of Cornell Street and Zenith Avenue, and Chatham said there’s a heavy police presence.

She said she’s located on a drug street.

Because of that, Chatham said there’s a lot of traffic stops. She said most are necessary, but some may be a stretch. Chatham said she was driving home earlier this year and apparently forgot to flip her turn signal on, and next thing she knew she was pulled over with four police cars around her.

"A couple weeks ago we had some kids that got arrested, and they had dealer tags on their car and they didn’t have any drivers license, no insurance, and they had like 13 citations already," Chatham said. "They took them to the county jail and we went over there to help them out, and it took them 18-and-a-half hours to book them in."

She said she’s seen all types of traffic incidents and arrests. She said there’s a high police presence, and people get pulled over.

Chatham said she’s glad police are patrolling, and she said she can’t wait for the new east-side police substation to open.

Leon Williams is the vice president of the 100 Black Men of West Texas. He’s lived in Lubbock for over 40 years, and he said he’s not had an incident with police. He knows others have had it differently, but he had nothing but positive things to say about Lubbock’s police department.

Williams says there’s lots of attention directed at policing, and he thinks that’s a good thing. What he hopes also comes out of this movement is a focus on equality, and structural changes.

Williams said there needs to be economic and social equality all across Lubbock, and that’s something all of Lubbock should be advocating for.