BSA Hospice supporting community members experiencing loss during COVID-19

BSA Hospice will be helping families rebuild after the damaging effects of COVID-19 with the launch of two new online workshops and virtual support groups, according to a news release.

“The whole world is experiencing loss,” said Deborah Andrews, bereavement coordinator at BSA Hospice of the Southwest. “Loss of loved ones, loss of jobs and financial security, and even loss of normalcy and routine.” Andrews said the new workshops are designed to help people speak about their pain in order to reconcile and adjust to their changed world.

Both workshops start in mid-June. The schedule is as follows:

– Distanced Grief: End of Life Care during COVID-19: Dealing with the challenges of end of life in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and at home. Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to noon on June 17; July 1, 15, 29; Aug. 12, 26; Sept. 9, 23; Oct. 7, 21; Nov. 4, 18; Dec. 2, 16.

– Life After Loss during COVID-19: Coping with Grief in Isolation: Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. on June 18; July 2, 16, 30, Aug. 13, 27; Sept. 10, 24; Oct. 8, 2.

The meetings will be held virtually using Zoom. More information is available at hospicesouthwest.com. To register or for more information, call 806-350-1352.

“Everyone’s journey through grief is individual, but that doesn’t mean you have to do it alone,” she said. “We want to offer a comfortable environment and tips to help normalize the emotions people are dealing with during this hard time.”

Many families have limited contact with loved ones due to the visiting restrictions placed on hospitals, nursing homes, and even at-home isolation, causing people to experience grief in entirely new ways. “As humans, we have a strong need for connection and touch,” explained Andrews. “Being unable to meet that need isn’t easy.”

For some families, even the connection and ritual of funerals has been stripped away. The physical distance families are required to have during this time adds another layer to the grief people are experiencing. “Many people in these situations are used to being caregivers and helpers, and now that part of them has been taken away,” Andrews said. “It is important for them to care for themselves too, and talking about it is a great place to start.”

BSA Hospice supporting front line healthcare workers during COVID-19

According to a news release, BSA Hospice of the Southwest will be providing ongoing virtual support to the brave men and women on the front lines of healthcare who are keeping the community safe during COVID-19.

“The nature of these medical professionals’ jobs has changed so quickly,” explained Deborah Andrews, bereavement coordinator at BSA Hospice of the Southwest. “They are there to make people better, recover, and go home. But, with COVID-19, that isn’t always the case. That dramatic change is hard.”

From working long shifts and not being fully equipped, to fear of potentially exposing themselves and their loved ones, and even the rising rates of patients lost, healthcare professionals are grieving, too, she said.

“We live in a culture and society that is uncomfortable in grief,” explained Andrews. “So our healthcare professionals are trying to put their feelings aside and push forward every day, but they are human, too, and have to take care of themselves. It is okay to be stressed and afraid. It’s normal.”

BSA Hospice wants to provide a confidential support group where healthcare professionals can come and be a part of a community of like-minded individuals. Workshops, “On the Frontline: Support for HealthCare Workers,” will be held virtually using Zoom, and all healthcare professionals are encouraged to participate. Sessions will be hosted from 6 to 7 p.m., twice monthly, starting June 16.

More information is available at hospicesouthwest.com. To register or for more information, call 806-350-1352.