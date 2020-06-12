City officials said they are pleased with the progression of plans to install a pedestrian safety device at the Rails to Trails crossing at Georgia Street and Plains Boulevard.

"This one is coming along rather nicely," Donny Hooper, the city's assistant director of Public Works, said. "We're a little bit behind schedule, but not much, considering what we've been through over the past 10 weeks. All the pavement markings have been completed and all the stripings for the crossings are done. The stop bars are completed, the poles are in place. The controllers we ordered are in - they're not installed yet, because we didn't have the cabinet in."

Hooper said the city's traffic engineer completed a traffic study in December 2019, with study data determining a need for additional safety devices at that intersection where Rails to Trails crosses.

The solution, per Hooper, is the installation of an overhead HAWK system, which officials said is used to aid pedestrians in crossing roads that are multi-lanes with high speeds. Amarillo Traffic Field Superintendent Michael Padilla previously indicated a similar system is currently being used on Coulter Street in the hospital district.

"What we would like to do is before we actually activate that, we're going to send a message to the media, letting the public know that this is about to go in place," he said. "And let the biking and pedestrian community know about it as well. That's a big win for us. I think this is something that was needed and connects that Rails to Trails."

Officials said the project would cost between $25,000 and $30,000, noting the normal cost for such a project at an intersection such as Georgia Street and Plains Boulevard is $75,000. Hooper said the overall cost of the project was reduced via TxDOT donating the poles and mast arms.