Lehman H Feeders in Robstown, will be hosting their Market Days event this Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event will host multiple vendors including Ammunition Armory, Alice’s Treats and Eats, and Fat Sara’s to name a few.

Lehman H Feeders is locally owned and operated and can be found on Highway 77 on the curve going into downtown Robstown. The store specializes in hand-made feeders that are welded in house. "We have customers come to the store looking to replace a feeder they bought back in the 1970’s, we take great pride in the quality of our hand made feeders because they are made to last," said owner Amy Helt. Lehman H Feeders is a major supporter for 4H programs at area schools, and is ingrained in the local Agriculture community.

Lehman H Feeders started the Market Days vendor event right before the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be the first scheduled event after the economic shut down.