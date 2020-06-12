BEN BOLT - A new chapter of Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco High School’s Class of 2020 began Friday evening.

Following CDC guidelines like face masks and social distancing, graduates received their diplomas during an outdoor ceremony in front of their families.

Valedictorian Stephanie Grace Perez, Salutatorian Emily Jean Ramey and Historian Sabrina Renee Hinojosa addressed their classmates with positive messages about facing obstacles and venturing into the new chapter of their lives.

As students received their diplomas fireworks blast as a non-verbal sign of congratulations.