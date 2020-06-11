Jim Wells County officials received information Thursday, on two additional new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

One female and one male, both between the ages of 60-69. The release did not state how the two came to contact with the virus.

This brings the county’s total to 17 confirmed positive cases.

County Judge Juan Rodriguez stated, "I have reached out to the State for an update on case recoveries without success and currently the number is six but that number could be a little higher and presumably 11 active cases in the area."

County officials ask residents to please use precautions to avoid the spread of the virus and follow the Center of Disease Control guidelines to maintain low numbers in the area.