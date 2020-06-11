Rudy Leal is hosting Red Cross Lifeguard Training starting Saturday, June 13 at the Freer Independent School District swimming pool for anyone willing to learn.

The class requires a total of 32 hours of instruction and takes anywhere from 10 to 14 days for the entire course. However, Leal is willing to work with schedules to make sure that those looking to take the course can complete it.

In order to take the course individuals will have certain requirements such as they must be able to swim 300 yards, able to retrieve a brick from bottom of pool 10 feet, able to tread water without their hands, and must be 15 years or older. Swimsuits and towels are also required.

For more information call Rudy Leal at 361-562-6443 or Falina Mejia at 361-701-2524.