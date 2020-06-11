Premont’s Trent Brown recently made Midwestern State University’s President’s Honor Roll. He is majoring in Pre-Psychology.

Midwestern State University recognized 1,284 honor students for the Spring 2020 semester. The President's Honor Roll included 477 students, the Provost's Honor Roll included 361 students and the Dean's Honor Roll included 446 students.

A student who completes 12 hours in one semester with no grade lower than A (4.0) will be included on the President's Honor Roll. The student cannot have semester grades of I, WF or NC.

A student who completes 12 hours in one semester with a grade point average of 3.75 to 3.99 and no grade lower than C will be included on the Provost's Honor Roll. The student cannot have semester grades of I, WF or NC.

A student who completes a 12 hours in one semester with a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.74 and no grade lower than C will be included on the Dean's Honor Roll. The student cannot have semester grades of I, WF or NC.