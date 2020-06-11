A few more changes to the Backyard’s development plans will allow for more people, more parking and establish the noise level for the venue.

The project, just off Bee Cave Parkway and west of RM 620, includes an outdoor music venue, a 125‐room hotel with an exhibit hall and meeting space, offices, parking garages and a hilltop garden. A site and development plan was approved in March.

Lindsey Oskui, director of Planning and Development for the city, presented plan changes to the council in a meeting May 26.

She said the primary evolution of changes revolves around the venue and its transition from exclusively a music venue to a space that is used more throughout the year and more day to day, which is accomplished with the introduction of a compilation of restaurants, retail and small office spaces in a village-like setting near the amphitheatre.

Oskoui said the changes would also include an increase in the venue’s maximum occupancy from 3,410 to 3,700, and still requires ticket sales and reporting to the city to ensure compliance.

The ordinance also introduces a nuance of changes to satellite parking, she said, which makes satellite parking more restrictive.

According to city documents, the proposed amendment includes provisions that may allow satellite parking arrangements to result in a reduction in on‐site parking. To ensure that this does not simply result in attendees parking along adjacent roadways or in adjacent neighborhoods, executed contracts for the satellite parking arrangements are required. Shuttle service to and from off‐site lots and the venue must also be provided.

Changes to the plan will also mean building a second parking garage, which was slated for a later phase in the project, to be built in conjunction with the event venue. Willie Way, the main road into the property, is also now a public road, taking some pressure off the Ladera neighborhood.

Some residents had raised concerns about increased parking and traffic to the neighboring homes, but Oskoui said these changes should address that. Concerns were also raised about the noise level that will echo from the property during concerts and other live events.

Oskoui said the noise level remains at 85 decibels at the property line, which is in compliance with current city code, and within 5,000 feet of venue that level reduces to 75 decibels.

The project is also in compliance with the dark skies guidelines, she said.

As part of the vote May 26, the amendment requires the venue to create standard operating procedures in collaboration with police, fire and emergency services.

It will identify responsible individuals by name and include plans for traffic management, parking management and emergency evacuation. The procedures will be reviewed with the city as requested and at least twice per year. Failure to do so, gives the city the right to revoke the venue’s certificate of occupancy, which eliminates the venue’s ability to operate. Additionally, it provides the city with increased ability to monitor and respond to any issues if something is not working, city documents said.

Build out could take between three and seven years.