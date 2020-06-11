Following an extended discussion covering draft propositions to amend its charter, the Lakeway City Council favored retaining two-year terms for City Council offices and a three-term limit, or six consecutive years, but remained divided on switching the city elections from its current May cycle to November.

The measure was tackled during the council’s June 1 special session. The city’s Charter Review Committee has worked on the changes for months.

Four of the draft propositions were designed to remedy provisions pertaining to city elections and certificates of obligation, regulations that conflicted with the Texas Constitution. Two propositions were devised as policy changes—to remove the requirement the city manager be a Lakeway resident and delete the volunteer office of city treasurer.

The council agreed to drop from the ballot discussion two additional draft propositions that served to clean up outdated or nonexistent provisions involving the filing of petitions and the designation of the Charter Review Committee chairperson. By omitting the proposed changes from the ballot, members concluded voters could focus on the issues that would allow the city to be once again compliant with state law.

In 2014, Lakeway switched from two-year terms for its City Council members to staggered three-year terms. However, the state constitution mandated City Council elections be won by majority vote, or 50% of the votes plus one vote. But the ensuing city elections were erroneously held with a plurality vote as they always had been before the 2014 charter amendment. When multiple city council candidates run for spots on the dais during an election, a majority vote is required by state law but would be unlikely under Lakeway’s regulations, creating an issue for runoff elections for at-large positions instead of places or districts.

At the time, the city consulted the secretary of state regarding its election predicament. The office recommended the city postpone implementing its 2014 charter amendment giving the council three-year terms and revert back to two-year terms until a place system could be implemented.

The June 1 discussion was a continuation of the council’s May 4 review of the matter.

Committee chairperson Dave DeOme, who is also a former Lakeway mayor, said the group strongly favored three year terms for council members as well as two-term limits amounting to six consecutive years in office. He said a two-year election cycle has more turnover on the dais and advocated longer terms to provide new council members additional time “to learn (their) craft” and “be able to make a contribution to the city.”

DeOme said data reviewed by the group didn’t support moving the local elections to the fall from the spring and the committee was recommending council leave the election date issue off the proposition ballot. However, council members disputed that data and said the November elections had much a greater turnout by residents in past years.

Four city council seats are up for election in May of 2021. Those incumbents would remain in office under a state provision allowing officers to hold over their positions until replaced, City Attorney Cobby Caputo said.

If the charter propositions pertaining to city elections don’t pass in November, he said Lakeway will continue to remain in violation of the Texas Constitution.

“If none of these pass, we’ll be back where we were, which is that we have a provision in the charter that is unconstitutional, and we’ll have to continue to ignore it which is kind of confusing for everybody,,” Caputo said.

According to Caputo, the ballot propositions don’t have to be finalized until the election is formally called in August. The council agreed to continue its dialogue on the draft propositions at the July 1 work session.

Council passes regulation governing special events

During last week’s meeting, the council instituted a requirement for residents and certain entities to obtain a special event permit from the city. The measure requires a permit application be submitted by hosts at least 60 days before the program is held. The permit fee for events anticipating more than 200 attendees is $250 and $25 for those events under 200 attendees, with fees waived for non-profit companies and government entities.

The requirement focuses on street fairs, craft shows, trade shows, races, rallies and parades, or other similar events that involve city property; or interferes with the normal traffic flow; or needs special city services such as road closures, barricades, parking considerations, temporary signage and security. City-sponsored, homeowners association and residential home events as well as funeral processions are excluded from the provision.

Two new government positions created

The council approved the creation of a regional full-time emergency management coordinator who would organize the emergency preparedness of the Lake Travis region including weather event responses and evacuation plans. The position will be shared between Lakeway, Bee Cave and the Village of The Hills, with an interlocal agreement between the parties slated to come before council in the near future. The selected candidate will receive a salary in the range of $62,368-$93,552, costs that will be divided among the entities being served.

Additionally, a grants program coordinator was approved at a salary range of $51,310-$76,965. The position would coordinate grant program requests including federal funds used for wildfire mitigation and police equipment.