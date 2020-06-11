FREER - It's that time of year again. On Sunday, June 28, six young ladies and a young man will compete for a chance to represent their hometown as the Fourth of July Royalty. The contestants compete in different categories such as the talent show and formal wear.
Princess Contestants
Amelia Grace Covington
Jolie Marie Casas
Little Mister Contestant
Gabriel Moncada
Little Miss Contestant
Mika Kai Lerma
Junior Miss Contestant
Destinee Roselynn Hinojosa
Miss Fourth of July Contestants
McKenzie Rilee-Elizabeth Pierce
Adryana Manriques
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) their will be a limited number of audience members as the pageant will practice social distancing as well as other CDC guidelines.