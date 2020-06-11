Thursday

Jun 11, 2020 at 11:27 AM


FREER - It's that time of year again. On Sunday, June 28, six young ladies and a young man will compete for a chance to represent their hometown as the Fourth of July Royalty. The contestants compete in different categories such as the talent show and formal wear.


Princess Contestants


Amelia Grace Covington


Jolie Marie Casas


Little Mister Contestant


Gabriel Moncada


Little Miss Contestant


Mika Kai Lerma


Junior Miss Contestant


Destinee Roselynn Hinojosa


Miss Fourth of July Contestants


McKenzie Rilee-Elizabeth Pierce


Adryana Manriques


Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) their will be a limited number of audience members as the pageant will practice social distancing as well as other CDC guidelines.