FREER - It's that time of year again. On Sunday, June 28, six young ladies and a young man will compete for a chance to represent their hometown as the Fourth of July Royalty. The contestants compete in different categories such as the talent show and formal wear.

Princess Contestants

Amelia Grace Covington

Jolie Marie Casas

Little Mister Contestant

Gabriel Moncada

Little Miss Contestant

Mika Kai Lerma

Junior Miss Contestant

Destinee Roselynn Hinojosa

Miss Fourth of July Contestants

McKenzie Rilee-Elizabeth Pierce

Adryana Manriques

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) their will be a limited number of audience members as the pageant will practice social distancing as well as other CDC guidelines.