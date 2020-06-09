Anyone interested in exhibiting arts and crafts, food items, clothing, or photography at the Jim Wells County Fair can pick up Home Economics Division Rules and Entry Forms at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office located in the basement of the County Courthouse, Suite #B110. The deadline is Sept. 4, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. to turn in entry forms.

No entry fee will be charged for placing exhibits in the Home Economics Division; HOWEVER, all youth must be a member of 4-H, F.F.A., F.C.C.L.A., or any organized club and must sell one (1) Fair Membership. All adults (19-59) must be a member of the Jim Wells County Fair Association. The Senior Citizen Division is open to any county residents 60 years or over, free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering time to judge the Home Economics Division items, please contact the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office.

For more information, contact the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office at 668-5705, Extension #7.