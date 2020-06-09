FREER - On Sunday, the Freer Chamber of Commerce held the Rattlesnake Roundup Pageant with changes to follow CDC guidelines as the world fights against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The pageant audience with limited, face masks and social distancing protocols were followed as the pageant contestants took the stage one by one.

The 2020 Royalty include:

Miss Freer Emma Cantu. She is the daughter of Alonzo and Mary Alice Cantu. She also received the most photogenic award.

Junior Miss Freer was Madison McQuagge. She is the daughter of Steve and Dina Aragon McQuagge. She also received the best talent award.

Little Miss Freer- Raena Gonzalez- (Best Talent)daughter of Sara Eddie Balboa & Orlando Gonzalez & Adriana Aguillion

Little Mister Freer was Victor Espinoza. She also received the most photogenic award. He is the son of Victor Espinoza and Annette Cantu.

First Runner Ups were:

Miss Freer - Izabella Lane. Lane also received the best talent award.

Junior Miss Freer - Kadrian Perez. Perez received the miss congeniality and the most photogenic awards.

Little Miss Freer - Ava Torres. She received the most photogenic award.

Little Mister Freer - Mason Moreno.

Second Runner Ups:

Miss Freer - Shelby Carpenter. Carpenter received the miss congeniality award.

Junior Miss Freer - RaeLynn Garza.

Little Miss Freer - Payton Vela.

Little Mister Freer - Albert Rangel.

Third Runner Up for Little Mister Freer was Jaquay Adams.