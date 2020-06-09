Agua Poquita Soil and Water Conservation District #321 has awarded $3,000 in scholarship money in Duval County.

Evelyn and Lynette Guerra both from Benavides Independent School District were offered $500 each.

Evelyn is interested in becoming a Veterinarian Technician and will be attending Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi. Lynette will be majoring in Animal Science at Texas A&M Kingsville. Evelyn and Lynette Guerra are the daughters of Yvonne Villarreal.

Gunner Rey Montez from Freer High School was awarded $1,000 to assist him achieve his goal of becoming a Range and Wildlife Management Specialist. He plans to attend Texas A&M University in Kingsville. He is the son on Rey and Jessica Montez.

Andrea Jimenez is the scholarship recipient, from San Diego High School, in the amount of $1,000. Jimenez will be majoring in Chemical Engineering at Texas A&M University in Kingsville. She is the daughter of David R. and Jovanna Jimenez.

Agua Poquita strives to help the community through education, field days, seminars and workshops for our youth as well as for the adults.

Congratulations to each of these graduates. The Agua Poquita Soil and Water Conservation Board Members: Robert Elizondo, Eladio Barrera, Leonel Ramirez, Rudy Rodriguez and Jose L. Martinez wish you the best of luck!