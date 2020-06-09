As council and staff begin work on the budget for fiscal year 2020-2021, citizens may offer their own input into the city’s budget.

The deadline for citizens’ written submittals is June 26, 2020. Requests may be mailed to Staci King, City Secretary, 298 W. Washington, Stephenville, Texas 76401, emailed to SLKing@stephenvilletx.gov , or submitted through our online form. Citizens will also have the opportunity to address the council with their budget proposals at the regular council meeting on July 7, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.

Copies of the 2019-2020 budget are on file for viewing in the Stephenville Public Library, City Hall, and online at the city’s website, www.stephenvilletx.gov .

For more information, please contact Staci King, City Secretary, or Monica Harris, Director of Finance.