In an uncommon display of solidarity that left no doubt about their concerns with the Austin Police Department, members of the City Council unified Tuesday over a series of items aimed at removing power and resources from officers at a time of nationwide disgust about cops’ treatment of racial minorities.

Gathering virtually to wade through a series of hot-button proposals that have sprouted since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the 10 council members and Mayor Steve Adler took the unusual step of agreeing to co-sponsor all four items aimed at weeding out racial injustices by police, plus another that would create a clearer path to housing for people with a criminal history.

The council’s unity eliminates any suspense ahead of a Thursday meeting when the proposals are scheduled to go to vote and appear likely to pass unanimously.

In signing off from the council’s work session Tuesday afternoon, Adler cracked a smile and said, "Kind of feels like we took a vote today, but we did not because we're not allowed to take votes during work sessions."

Typically an item before the council generates interest from up to four or five members who wish to pledge their support as a co-sponsor. That all 11 voting members co-sponsored the policing reforms speaks to the level of concern that exists about overall policing in the city and specifically the use of less lethal ammunition by officers that resulted in injuries to several protesters this month, including a pregnant woman and a 16-year-old boy.

"It’s a very strong signal from our council that we’re handling resolutions this week a little different than usual," Council Member Kathie Tovo said.

The five items that unified the council aim to:

• Remove funding from next year’s budget for the hiring of additional officers and such things as tear gas, rubber bullets and beanbag rounds. The department as of this week had 142 vacancies. An additional $1.5 million would go to expanding first-responder mental health calls as an alternative to policing.

• Prohibit the use of chokeholds and no-knock warrants, and reduce the use of militarized equipment.

• Establish a goal of zero racial disparities in arrests and traffic stops.

• Create a Public Safety Committee from the existing Judicial Committee and empower it with policing oversight.

• Direct the city manager to recommend policies that reduce the look-back period in the vetting of rental applications against a prospective tenant with a criminal history.

Council Member Jimmy Flannigan, who chairs the council’s judicial committee and brought forward the proposal to expand its powers, said he was encouraged by the solidarity achieved by the council.

"I hope we’re reaching a level of unity and resolve that I was questioning," he said.

Flannigan last week was among four council members who publicly expressed disapproval with Police Chief Brian Manley amid calls from the public for the chief’s resignation. The others were Greg Casar and Delia Garza. Sabino "Pio" Renteria said he was concerned with Manley’s leadership, but stopped short of aligning himself with those calling for his ouster.

The number of council members who have expressed a lack of faith in Manley grew Tuesday, with Alison Alter saying, "I’m concerned we need different leadership." Alter said she reached that conclusion after reflecting on the briefing from last week when the four other council members expressed their displeasure in Manley. She said she was looking for Manley to commit to making changes but was dissatisfied with responses he gave to her questions.

Natasha Harper-Madison, who is the council’s only black member, has passionately opposed officers’ mistreatment of racial minorities, but has not explicitly called out Manley.

City Manager Spencer Cronk, who in 2018 eschewed a national search to make Manley the full-time chief, told the American-Statesman last week that he still has confidence in Manley but that he holds him accountable for the tactics that resulted in injuries to the peaceful protesters.

Cronk, unlike council members, has the authority to remove Manley as chief.

The Austin Police Association earlier had urged the council to delay votes on the proposed resolutions.

"We are committed to having a frank conversation about necessary reforms," the police union said in a written statement. "We cannot, however, in the heat of this very tender moment, move to defund the good men and women in our police force who are working the longest hours of their careers and doing an admirable job protecting their community during the most tumultuous time in our lives."