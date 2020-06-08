The local weather forecast has residents facing some extreme warm temperatures the next few days. Local area officials will open six locations as temporary cooling centers Monday, June 8 through Wednesday, June 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The cooling centers will be open on a temporary basis to provide residents relief from severe heat.

To avoid the transmission of COVID-19, facilities will to the CDC recommendations of maintaining six feet physical distance and wearing a face mask.

The City will open six locations as temporary cooling centers Monday, June 8 through Wednesday, June 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The following organizations are also providing cooling areas, please contact them for specific hours:

Good Samaritan Rescue Mission (210 S Alameda Street)

Salvation Army (521 Josephine Street)

Mother Teresa Shelter (513 Sam Rankin Avenue)

Metro Ministries (1919 Leopard Street)

Timon’s Ministries (10501 S Padre Island Dr, 78418)

Temporary Cooling Senior Centers and Library’s

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center 654 Graham 826-2330

Garden Senior Center 5325 Greely 826-2345

Broadmoor Senior Center 1651 Tarlton 826-3138

Oveal Williams Senior Center 1414 Martin Luther King 826-2305

La Retama Central Library 805 Comanche 826-7055

Ben F. McDonald Public Library 4044 Greenwood 826-2356