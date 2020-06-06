Texas State University and the College of Education are pleased to announce that Saphyre Rose Garza of Alice earned the Dean’s List recognition for excellent academic performance for the Fall 2019 semester.

Texas State students must complete 12 semester hours and earn a minimum GPA of 3.5 to be recognized for the Dean’s List during a given semester. A reception is hosted each semester to honor each Dean’s List student, and to give the deans of each academic college a chance to congratulate these exceptional students. Additionally, recipients’ names are displayed on a printed list in the LBJ Student Center at Texas State.