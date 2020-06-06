The Orange Grove class of 2020, might not of had a normal senior year, but they came together at the Bulldog Stadium Saturday morning and celebrated their academic success.

The ceremony will be remembered for celebrating six feet apart and with facial masks, but ’all in all’ the graduation was accompanied with good cheer, good weather and actually an elaborate fire works display, someone was setting off behind the field.

Valedictorian Kalah Devin Pressley and Salutatorian Heidi Adele Hartman addressed their fellow classmates, and the class of 2020 crossed the stage into the next chapter of life.