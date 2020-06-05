“With all the turmoil in our country people are only talking about the bad things that cops have done. They aren’t seeing them do good,” said Hector Chapa, a thankful Alice resident.

Chapa’s wife, Maggie Chapa, works at the DaVita Renal Center located at 2345 Alice Regional Boulevard. Hector is use to taking his wife to work early in the morning, even before the sun has come up for the day.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, Hector dropped off his wife and then got a call for him to go back and pick her up. Maggie told him that someone had placed “beware of snake” signs at her place of employment. Hector arrived and told Maggie to call police.

Officers Brandon Reynolds, Aaron Fraizer, Nick Reyes and Sgt. Juan Martinez with the Alice Police Department arrived at the medical center. They immediately went to work to find, capture and kill a 2-foot rattlesnake, the Chapa’s said.

“It might be a small and insignificant thing to some people, but these officers took action to not only help my wife and her co-workers, they also helped their patients,” Hector said. “They are heroes helping heroes. They need to be recognized for what they did.”

People tend to look at police in a negative light and with recent events across the nation, police have become a target.

The recent negativity against law enforcement officer stems from an incident in Minnesota where George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died at the hands of Officer Derek Chauvin, a white man. Officer Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck while Floyd was handcuffed face down in the street after a store clerk accussed Floyd of using a counterfeit $20 bill, according to published reports.

“Not all officers are bad and these officers represent the good in our country,” Hector said.

The Chapa’s said that local law enforcement officers always respond when they are needed at the medical center and they uphold the oath they took to serve and protect.

“This is really good and I’m glad we have these officers,” Maggie said. “We had patients waiting to be seen. (These officers) were able to kill the snake that could’ve bitten us and our patients. I’m glad they helped out when we really needed them so that we could take care of our patients.”

Without the action of these four Alice Police Department officers, the Chapa’s feel that the small but deadly rattlesnake would have seriously injured someone. They thank the officers for their help in all incidents.