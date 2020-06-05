While the Premont Class of 2020 didn’t have the normal senior year that they had looked forward to as they began their senior year, but they did get to have an outdoor ceremony with a limited amount of family in the stands.

Friday evening the seniors completed their high school years as they remembered the start of high school as a freshman and how they have made it through their last year.

Valedictorian Edgar Ivan Villanueva Tafoya and Salutatorian Mireya Ramirez-Garza addressed their fellow classmates before they received their diplomas and ventured into their future endeavors.