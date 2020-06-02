Steve Johnson, a resident of Reveille Road in West Lake Hills, has witnessed drivers exceed the 25 mph speed limit when using Reveille Road as a cut through to Bee Cave Road or to the neighborhoods nearby.

With many young families living on the road, Johnson and some of his neighbors said it has become unsafe for children who are often out riding their bikes and enjoying the outdoors.

At a West Lake Hills City Council meeting May 27, a few neighbors asked that the city consider additional traffic calming measures — speed bumps — to help slow drivers.

The half-mile long road, which stretches from Bee Cave Road to Rocky River Road, has two radar speed limit signs as well as other traditional speed limit signs installed along each side of the road. But Johnson said the radar signs “seem to be small deterrences, and people consistently drive above the speed limit.” Some, he said, go as fast as 45 mph.

“We have a lot of people getting out and walking the neighborhoods, and everyone is using the sidewalks,” he said. “But because of social distancing, families will cross over into the street and then back onto the sidewalk, and when folks are speeding I have witnessed a near miss of one of the children, which is what prompted this.”

Several neighboring streets, including Rocky River Road, Forest View Drive, Westhaven Drive, McConnell Drive, Oak Ridge Drive and Cedar Park Drive, all have traffic speed bumps and Johnson said the neighborhood would like the same opportunity.

Mayor Linda Anthony said that for the city to consider installing speed bumps, residents would need to start a petition, conduct a survey and then present their findings to the council. Residents on other streets have followed the same process.

Last year, Yaupon Valley Road residents complained about the noise of cars going over the speed bumps, which were installed as part of a temporary traffic control program. In response, the city removed two speed bumps and later installed additional stop signs and radar speed limit signs to help slow traffic.

Anthony said the survey would help determine if Reveille Road residents truly desire speed bumps or if other measures would be better.

“We installed speed bumps on Yaupon Valley Road, and then we had to detract that because neighbors didn’t like the noise,” she said. “So we need to make sure this is what everyone really wants.”

Neighbors hope to have survey results and a petition ready to present to the council in June.