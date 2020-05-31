Lubbock student selected for TBE Foundation scholarship

Hannah Franklin, a junior broadcast journalism student at West Texas A&M University, has been awarded the $3,000 Bonner McLane scholarship by the Texas Broadcast Education Foundation for 2020-21.

“I feel extremely blessed and thankful to have received this scholarship and I am proud to represent WT’s communication program,” Franklin said. “The Media Communication program helped me gain the confidence to step out of my comfort zone and apply for this scholarship.”

Franklin, a Lubbock native, applied for the scholarship, which is named after the Texas Association of Broadcasters’ first executive director. The scholarship is granted to only a few students across Texas each year.

Franklin serves as a new student peer leader and is a member of WTAMU’s National Broadcasting Society chapter and Rogers LEAD WT.

Hutchinson named to the President's List

Rebecca Hutchinson of Lubbock was named to the Fall 2019 President's List at Mississippi College.

To be eligible for the President's List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.

Wolfforth native named to Harding University dean's list

Brooke Boston of Wolfforth was one of 64 students named to the College of Pharmacy dean's list for Spring 2020 at Harding University.

Dean's list standing is reserved for full-time students with a 3.80 or higher grade point average.

Harding University is a private Christian university in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state.

Berg earns degree from Georgia Tech

Michael Berg of Lubbock earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Berg was among 4,050 undergraduate and graduate students who earned degrees during the Spring 2020 semester. Students were celebrated during a virtual celebration held on May 1. They will also be honored during in-person commencement ceremonies to be held on campus later this year.

Wolfforth students named to Bucknell dean's list

Jordan Sukin from Wolfforth was named to the Bucknell University dean's list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.

A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean's list recognition.

Bucknell University is located in Lewisburg, Pa.

Mayfield named to Ole Miss dean's honor roll

Barron Charles Mayfield of Lubbock was recently named to the University of Mississippi's Spring 2020 honor roll lists.

Mayfield was named to the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

Area students named to SPC Dean’s List

Several students from around the region were named to the South Plains College Spring 2020 Dean’s List.

• Lubbock: Rudie Alvarez, Ashleigh Hamel-Busbea, Ryan Jetter, Ruben Cavazos, Logan Porter and Jesus Rodriguez

• Brownfield: Terra Gunnels and Crystal Lira

• Levelland: Ambrosia Joyce, Nikki Torrez and Vivian Martinez

• Lorenzo: Isabel Torres

To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.25 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Area students named to SPC President’s List

Several students from around the region were named to the South Plains College Spring 2020 President’s List.

• Lubbock: Jaden Sammann, William Bowman, Santos Flores, Lawrence Hernandez, Robert King, Bryce Parker, Brady Phillips, Geoffrey Rockne and Brian Williams

• Abernathy: Samantha Ureste

• Brownfield: Joel Marin

• Levelland: Brittany Escobar, Barbara Robles, Anthony Castellano and Star Rodriguez

• Littlefield: Christopher Rodgers and Jacob Scivally

• O’Donnell: Jonathan Ortiz

• Plainview: Hagen Kelly

• Plains: William Wilkins

• Slaton: Laken Rodriguez

• Shallowater: James French