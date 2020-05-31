Austin Ty Serna and Kalah Pressley were presented with the 2020 Jim Wells County Junior Citizen of the Year scholarships on Sunday evening.

Serna is a senior at Alice High School. He plans to attend Del Mar College after graduations to pursue an associates degree in auto mechanics. He is the son of Moses and Pearl Serna.

Austin is involved in cub scouts, boy scouts, Our Lady of Guadalupe Flame, and plays varisty golf and is in powerlifting.

Pressley is a senior at Orange Grove High School. She plans to attend Tarleton State University in Stephenville and will pursue a degree in animal science. She is the daughter of Justin and Katheryne Pressley.

She is involved in National Honor Society, Student Council, academic club, a Mu Alpha Theta member, FFA, plays varsity basketball, Vacation Bible School at The Grove Baptist Church and volunteers her time with the JWC Fair.

Both students were chosen by the JWC Junior Citizen of the Year scholarship committee. They were awarded a $1,000 scholarship each thanks to Servando “Wolf” and Robin Garza as well as an anonymous donor.