Officials are continuing to encourage residents to submit 2020 Census responses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A Census Bureau tool used to determine 2020 Census self-response rates indicates Potter County's rate ending May 28 is 53.1 percent, while Randall County's self-response rate is 64.3 percent.

Officials said the Census Response-Rate Map features self-response rates from households responding to the Census online, via mail or by phone, noting the current national response rate is 60.3 percent, per map data.

The Texas self-response rate is currently 55 percent, and the state posted a final self-response rate of 64.4 percent during the 2010 count, according to the Census Bureau. Potter County's final 2010 self-response rate was 64.1 percent, while Randall County's was 72.1 percent.

"We have work to do," Potter County Precinct Two Commissioner Mercy Murguia said, indicating the county could be adversely impacted if individuals in the community are not counted, citing grant programming and other potential sources of funding consider population in determining allocations. “Part of it is educating. We’ll continue to work locally, with churches participating and non-profits participating.”

Per map data, Randall County ranks 702nd among counties nationwide in self-response, with 56.3 percent of responses entered via the Internet, while Potter County ranks 1,781st among counties, with 36.5 percent of responses being Internet forwarded.

Officials said census data determines how $675 billion is spent, noting the funds support state, county and community programs. Results are used to reapportion the U.S. House of Representatives, determining the number of seats each state gets, and states use the results to redraw congressional and state legislative districts - adapting to population shifts.

Elva Yanez, Dallas Regional Census Center partnership specialist, said all census data gathered remains private and no personal information is solicited.

"Whenever someone responds, it is confidential," she said. "We cannot share with ICE, we cannot share with immigration or any other government agencies. It cannot be used against an individual to determine if they are eligible for any federal assistance. And we will never ask for Social Security Numbers, bank or credit card account numbers, money or donations or anything on behalf of a political party."

Amarillo resident Deanne Powell said she found the process to be simple and quick.

“I was thinking it was going to be somewhat challenging, but to my surprise, it was easy and fast,” she said. “I think we all have to do our part to make sure we’re equally represented when it comes to program funding and that type of thing, so I like to give people I come in contact with a friendly reminder that it’s important.”