About a hundred protesters denouncing police brutality and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis this week gathered in front of the Austin Police Department’s headquarters in downtown Austin around midnight Saturday.

A line of officers wearing helmets and batons formed in front of the building and blocking the Interstate 35 service road near East Seventh Street. At one point officers clashed with demonstrators and pushed them back to the street. Police detained at least one protester, though it was unclear why.

Protesters could be heard chanting “I can’t breathe” and threw water bottles at the officers at different times. Officers responded by firing bean bag shots.

Very tense situation unfolding outside #Austin police headquarters as some people at a #GeorgeFloydprotest throw water bottles at police and cops strike back with bean bag shots. @statesman pic.twitter.com/nXb0KVUZwk

— Andy Sevilla (@MrAndySevilla) May 30, 2020

#Austin police arrest a protester (unclear why)

Man next to me tells cops to point gun the other way.

Several protestors decrying police brutality and the death of #GeorgeFloyd have gathered mostly non-violently outside APD headquarters. I’ve seen water bottles thrown at cops. pic.twitter.com/qLEWkcoqoX

— Andy Sevilla (@MrAndySevilla) May 30, 2020

Man asks #Austin police why he can’t shoot them after they shot at him. “Why can’t I defend myself?” he asks.

APD shot what appeared to be rubber bullets (I haven’t confirmed w APD) into the crowd as police rushed the crowd to apprehended someone at #protest. @statesman pic.twitter.com/ARcDe4w7Yi

— Andy Sevilla (@MrAndySevilla) May 30, 2020

(Warning: Explocit language) Tense moments outside #Austin police headquarters as a protester decrying police brutality and the death of #GeorgeFloyd argues with a man who says he supports APD. @statesman pic.twitter.com/t34ktQjync

— Andy Sevilla (@MrAndySevilla) May 30, 2020

Chants of “I can’t breath” can be heard outside #Austin police headquarters as protesters gather downtown to decry police brutality and the death of #GeorgeFloyd @statesman pic.twitter.com/0iDHgCny8q

— Andy Sevilla (@MrAndySevilla) May 30, 2020

Warning: Vulgar language in video. Most of the protesters are now standing on the opposite side of the service road pic.twitter.com/ObnfeBsqe7

— Hojun Choi (@hjnchoi) May 30, 2020

Floyd died on May 25 while in police custody after former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck while Floyd pleaded for air. Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Multiple protests have sparked across the country, including in Dallas and Houston. In Atlanta, a police car was set on fire and windows were broken at CNN’s headquarters, the Associated Press reports.

More protests have also been scheduled in Austin over the weekend in response to Floyd’s death as well as the fatal shooting of Michael Ramos, 42, who was shot April 24 in a confrontation with Austin police officers at a Southeast Austin apartment complex.

This is a developing story. American-Statesman editor Andy Sevilla is live-tweeting from the scene; click here to follow him on Twitter.