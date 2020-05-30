The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears in print Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/food-inspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

BrrBeary Snowcone, 3530 S. Soncy Road.

Fuddrucker’s Catering, 8518 W. I-70.

Meme’s Artic Sno, 4210 S.W. 45th Ave.

My Place Hotel, 2208 Cinema Drive.

Springhill Suites, 2301 Cinema Drive.

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a follow-up inspection:

Stix – Catering, 3130 S. Soncy Road.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/90) Benjamin Donuts, 1800 S. Western St. TCS (temperature/time controlled for safety) food at improper temperature; lids need to be cleaned and sanitized; containers used for storing poisonous or toxic materials must be individually labeled with common name of material. Correct by 05/29. Areas with accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris must be cleaned and sanitized. Correct by 08/24.

(B/87) Buffalo Wild Wings, 9155 E. I-40. Build-up inside tea nozzles. Correct by 05/31. Ice build-up and condensation on boxes in walk-in coolers and freezer; food debris inside multiple hand sinks; plastic scoop used for raw chicken in walk-in cooler was broken. Correct by 06/07. Several food items uncovered; wares stacked wet; areas with accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris must be cleaned and sanitized (repeat violation); all areas where floor tiles have been removed and water has accumulated must be kept dry. Correct by 08/26.

(A/97) Caribbean Ice, 5807 S.W. 45th Ave. All employees need food handler cards (repeat violation). Correct by 06/01. Inspection report, permit and most current score card must be available and posted. Correct by 08/20.

(A/96) Domino’s Pizza, 1701 S. Nelson St. All food in walk-in cooler must be covered. COS. All damaged gaskets must be repaired or replaced. Correct by 06/06. Areas with accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris must be cleaned and sanitized. Correct by 08/25.

(B/84) El Tropico, 1111 E. Amarillo Blvd, #C. Several dirty items on drying rack. Correct by 05/31. Food manager needed; all food employees, except certified food manger must have food handler certifications; allergen information not on shrimp; ready-to-eat, TCS foods held more than 24 hours must be date marked. Correct by 06/07. Can opener leaving metal parts from can (repeat violation); back door must be self-closing (repeat violation). Correct by 06/29. Doors to cold hold equipment and food displays must be damage-free (repeat violation); ceiling tiles in cold hold and food prep areas must be smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable (repeat violation). Correct by 08/26.

(A/93) Fuddrucker's, 8518 W. I-40. All containers holding spices need to be cleaned and sanitized daily; areas with accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris must be cleaned and sanitized. Correct by 05/31. Dirty towels tied to grill cleaning tools; single use items used for draining grease used multiple times; grease trap lid open; floor tile needs to be replaced. Correct by 08/26.

(A/97) Kwik Stop, 937 S. Grand St. Calcium build-up on outside of ice machine. Correct by 06/06. Areas with accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris must be cleaned and sanitized (repeat violation). Correct by 08/25.

(A/99) Martinez Grocery, 2010 S. Arthur St. Areas with accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris must be cleaned and sanitized. Correct by 08/25.

(A/92) McCall’s Shaved Ice, 4200 S. Coulter St. No certified food manager (repeat violation); household cooler must be replaced with commercial unit (repeat violation); drain boards, utensil racks or tables large enough to accommodate all soiled and cleaned items must be provided; ware washing equipment not maintaining proper temperature; dishes cannot be taken home for washing; tanks need to be filled at a commercial facility. Correct by 06/07. Personal drinks must not be placed on surfaces used for establishment; cutting board surface needs to be repaired or replaced; all surfaces in establishment must be smooth, durable, non-absorbent and easily cleanable. Correct by 08/26.

(A/98) Roaster’s Coffee & Tea, 3429 S. Soncy Road. All torn cooler gaskets upfront need to be replaced (repeat violation). Correct by 06/06.

(A/90) Stix – Mobile, 3130 S. Soncy Road. Meat in hot holding at improper temperature. Correct by 05/20. TCS foods held more than 24 hours must be date-marked; hand sink used as storage. Correct by 06/06. Multiple wet rags on table tops; frozen meat improperly thawing in sink; personal items need to be separated from establishment items in cooler and on cabinets. Correct by 08/25.

(B/85) Thai Garden, 5017 E. Amarillo Blvd. Eggs in shell at improper temperatures. COS. Food not cooled properly; food left out under dangerous chemicals (repeat violation); household pesticides being used in establishment; bug spray stored next to food items; lubricants stored on equipment; containers used for storing poisonous or toxic materials must be individually labeled with common name of material. Correct by 05/31. Ensure there is a reduction of priority items (1-20) on future inspections (repeat violation). Correct by 06/07. TCS food thawing improperly. Correct by 08/26.

(A/95) Yours Truly Ice, 12955 Burlington Road. Water test must be obtained one month prior to operation if water is obtained from a well. Correct by 05/29. Test strips needed for quaternary sanitizer. Correct by 06/05.