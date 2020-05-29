A prominent social conservative and a Republican member of the Texas House have asked the Texas Supreme Court to strike down the law that gave Gov. Greg Abbott broad powers to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The emergency petition, filed Friday and joined by five business owners and three Christian pastors, argues that the law granting emergency powers to the governor during declared disasters violates the Texas Constitution's Bill of Rights.

But even if the law is upheld, the petition argues, Abbott's executive orders limiting business and personal activities should be overturned because they improperly limit individual rights and are "arbitrary, capricious" and extend too far.

"The Governor contends he has the authority to unilaterally close businesses, trample on individual liberties, and limit (the) ability to do business and move about freely," states the petition, joined by conservative activist Steven Hotze and state Rep. Bill Zedler, R-Arlington.

"Government power cannot be exercised in conflict with the constitution, even in a pandemic," the petition says.

The petition also included state Rep. Kyle Biedermann, R-Fredericksburg, as a plaintiff, but that listing was in error, his office said.

The legal fight underscores growing discontent among those on Abbott's right flank as the Republican governor negotiates a pandemic that medical researchers are still struggling to understand and contain.

The petition also puts the nine justices on the state Supreme Court, all of whom are Republicans, in the middle of an intraparty fight over the coronavirus response.

Democrats and others on the left have had problems with some of Abbott's orders as well. Multiple state and federal lawsuits have challenged the governor's ban on bail for defendants charged with, or previously convicted of, a violent offense, and an order that banned almost all abortions for about a month, ending in late April.

Hotze and the three Christian pastors in the latest petition filed a similar emergency lawsuit in late March seeking to overturn Harris County’s stay-home orders, arguing that they violated religious freedom by limiting in-person worship services.

That effort was abandoned after Abbott revised his executive orders to allow for religious gatherings with recommended social distancing and disinfecting.

The latest petition argues that the Texas Constitution specifically bars Abbott from suspending state laws by executive order, saying that power can be exercised only by the Legislature. It’s a point also raised by several of the legal challenges from the left to Abbott’s orders.

The petition also argues that the executive orders, which shut down businesses or limited their ability to operate, were enacted without giving owners a proper opportunity to challenge them.

"Businesses are assumed to be virus incubators despite a lack of evidence demonstrating so and without providing those businesses with any due process to contest that assumption," the petition argues.

"The rationale behind Abbott’s mass ‘lock-down’ includes an assumption that each citizen is a threat to their fellow Texan," it states. "The only governmental interest in a pandemic is to prohibit individuals who are a contagious threat from spreading the disease."

At the Texas attorney general’s office, which is in charge of defending challenged state laws, spokesman Marc Rylander said lawyers were reviewing the petition but were confident that Abbott did not exceed his authority.

"With regard to the executive orders issued during the COVID-19 disaster, the governor acted pursuant to the authority expressly granted him by the Texas Legislature and in accordance with the Constitution," Rylander said.

Abbott’s office did not respond to a request for comment.