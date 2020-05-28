Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke will close out The Texas Democratic Party’s virtual state convention a week from Saturday.

The announcement Thursday by Texas Democrats of the appearances by the former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee for president, and the party’s 2018 nominee for the U.S. Senate, fills out a lineup of speakers for the week-long convention that also includes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and three former 2020 Democratic presidential contenders: U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California, and former Houston Secretary and San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro.

O’Rourke also ran for the party’s 2020 nomination but, like Castro and Harris, withdrew from the race before the first votes were cast. O’Rourke, joining two other former rivals - former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, provided Biden with a timely endorsement on the eve of the Texas Super Tuesday primary in March that ultimately blunted Vermont Sen. Bernie Sander’s momentum and locked up the nomination for Biden.

The party also announced that U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, a rising Democratic star who is part of the House leadership and was among the House managers of the impeachment of President Donald Trump, will speak at the convention.

Democrats made the switch from a traditional in-person convention in San Antonio scheduled for next week to a vritual convention in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. With some 12,000 delegates, it is the largest Democratic state convention in the nation, and it is seeking to making the most of the novelty of its being conducted entirely on-line.

The strength of the speaker lineup - culminating in appearances by O’Rourke, who with his strong run against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in 2018 made Texas Democrats believe that turning Texas was within their grasp, and Biden, who has not had many opportunities to present exactly the same kind of speech he will be expected to deliver at the national convention at the end of August, either virtually or in person in Milwaukee, guarantees it will draw national media attention.