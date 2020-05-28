The Alice Animal Control kennel is experiencing a full house of sheltered canines. Local residents in need of a little company, while spending more time at home, might want to consider helping the community and providing a loving home for a pup in need.

Lead Officer Jose (Chema) Martinez, has doubled the cleaning procedures and routine sanitizing for the animals at the facility. All animal kennels are now being cleaned four-times a day, instead of two, cleaning supplies, routine disinfectant procedures have doubled and the adoption walk- through’s are now limited to one person at at time.

The adoption fee is $25.

All animals adopted through the city should be sterilized 45 days after adoption. A voucher can be picked up from People Assisting Animal Control that would give a discount with the spay and neutering of the animal.

Anyone who would like to make a difference in one of these dogs lives and adopt, should call the Alice Police Department between 1 and 4 p.m. at 361-664-0186.