A person was injured in a shooting in Cedar Park early Thursday, Cedar Park police said.

Police responded to the 2000 block of South Lakeline Boulevard after receiving a call about the shooting around 4 a.m. The area is northwest of the intersection of U.S. 183 and Texas 45.

The person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

"This remains an active investigation but at this time we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the public," police said.

MEDIA: We will not be providing further info on scene at this time. A press release will be sent when more details are available.

— Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) May 28, 2020