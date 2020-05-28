Thursday forecast for Austin: If you’re sick and tired of rain, we have good news! The day will be dry and warm.

Temperatures will peak at a high near 86 degrees during the day even as skies turn mostly cloudy, the National Weather Service said.

Normally on May 28 in Austin, the high temperature is 89 degrees and the low is 70 degrees, according to climate data.

Clouds will linger throughout the night and temperatures will dip to a low around 69 degrees, forecasters said.

Friday will be warm and sunny, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 86. Mostly clear at night with a low around 65.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 88. Mostly clear at night with a low around 67.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 89. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 69.

Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 90. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 68.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 91. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 69.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 91.